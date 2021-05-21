Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

