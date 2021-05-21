Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 306,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSFE. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

