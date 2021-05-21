Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 306,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.
Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.