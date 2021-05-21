Hostess Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TWNK opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,842,000 after acquiring an additional 215,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,622,000 after buying an additional 148,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,128,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

