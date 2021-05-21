Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.26). 194,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 382,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.30 ($1.25).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.86. The company has a market cap of £114.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

