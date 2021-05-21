Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 62,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,435. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

