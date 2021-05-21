Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $61,709.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00068728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00426100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00212603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.01021505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030635 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

