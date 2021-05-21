Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

