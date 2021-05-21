HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook Sells 3,793 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,399.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.