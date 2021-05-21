Himension Fund Purchases 3,447 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Himension Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.1% of Himension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Himension Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.77. 284,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,468,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $677.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.77. The company has a market cap of $567.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.03.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

