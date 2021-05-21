Himension Fund Has $77.47 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Himension Fund raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 16.7% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Himension Fund owned 0.28% of Teladoc Health worth $77,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,960. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

