Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.98 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

