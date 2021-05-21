High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.17.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$258.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$266.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.