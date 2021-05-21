High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.17.
In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
