Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

