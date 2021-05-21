Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.65 and last traded at $99.95. Approximately 1,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.01.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

