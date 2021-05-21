HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,541.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $1,541.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,417.06 or 1.00285479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00125392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003801 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,985,068 coins and its circulating supply is 261,849,918 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

