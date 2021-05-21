Hedget Price Tops $7.91 on Top Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00019327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $13.86 million and $509,588.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.01070476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,872.57 or 0.09458530 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.