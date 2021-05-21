Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEAK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. 32,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.