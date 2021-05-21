Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.68.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 66,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,747. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

