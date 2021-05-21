HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Sells $463,500.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.14. 390,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,831. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.31, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

