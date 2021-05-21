Head-To-Head Review: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Texas Instruments and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 6 17 0 2.48 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $190.79, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 11.90 $5.02 billion $5.24 35.36 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.24% 61.05% 28.06% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

