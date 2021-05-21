Head-To-Head Contrast: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) vs. Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems -3.05% 9.02% 4.91% Vivos N/A N/A -1,120.71%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Merit Medical Systems and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Vivos.

Volatility & Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Vivos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 3.49 $5.45 million $1.46 42.47 Vivos $10,000.00 2,642.17 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Vivos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, swab and collection systems, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, advanced over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

