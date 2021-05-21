HC Wainwright Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $320.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.19.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $268.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

