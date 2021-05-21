Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

Shares of HWKN traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $32.70. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

