Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $102.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.90. 3,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

