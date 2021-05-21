Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.88), with a volume of 94367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of £472.61 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

