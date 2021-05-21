Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of INCY opened at $83.51 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

