Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

