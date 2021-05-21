Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,461,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,329. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

