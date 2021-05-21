Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $371,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

