Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 327.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $98.07 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $112.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.