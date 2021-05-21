Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $398,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $626.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.89. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.63 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

