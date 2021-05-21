Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 357,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $12,517,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.