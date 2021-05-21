Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.