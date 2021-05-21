Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.58% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth $5,815,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

