Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

