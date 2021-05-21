Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
HSC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 217,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
