Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HSC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 217,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

