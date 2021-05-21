Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s stock price fell 3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.69. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 267,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,222,410. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

