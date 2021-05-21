Handshake Reaches Market Cap of $122.73 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $122.73 million and $1.29 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,619.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.54 or 0.06569055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01854742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00487066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00170151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.88 or 0.00745184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00466410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00413716 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 387,510,348 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.