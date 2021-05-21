Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 636,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,438. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

