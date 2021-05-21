Halliburton to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

