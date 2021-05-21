Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Shares Up 2.6%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Haidilao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

