Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at JMP Securities

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

HAE traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

