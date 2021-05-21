GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GWPH stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $219.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWPH. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

