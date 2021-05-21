Guess’ (NYSE:GES) PT Raised to $33.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 411.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

