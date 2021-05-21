Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,992 shares of company stock worth $12,097,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

