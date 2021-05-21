Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,385 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Novavax stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.99. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.01.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
