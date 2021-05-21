Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,385 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.99. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

