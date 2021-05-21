Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,014.16

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,014.16 ($26.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,488 ($32.51). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,474 ($32.32), with a volume of 129,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

Get Greggs alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,339.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,020.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -193.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36). Also, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total value of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Insiders sold 128,350 shares of company stock valued at $276,203,623 in the last 90 days.

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.