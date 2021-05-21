Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Trading Down 1.5%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 33,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 45,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.