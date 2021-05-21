Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
GWLLF stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
About Great Wall Motor
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.