Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GWLLF stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.