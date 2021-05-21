Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $117.84

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $117.84, but opened at $130.50. Gravity shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $915.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 36.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

